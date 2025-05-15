Chemical-laced water floods houses after ETP tank explosion in Cuddalore SIPCOT

CUDDALORE: An explosion occurred in the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) tank of a dyeing factory located in the SIPCOT industrial estate near Cuddalore early on Thursday morning, resulting in chemical-laced water flooding nearby residential areas. Many residents experienced vomiting and dizziness. They are currently being treated at the Government Hospital in Cuddalore.

The incident took place at Loyal Super Fabrics, a textile unit operating within the industrial complex.

The ETP tank, with a storage capacity of six lakh litres, reportedly burst suddenly, causing a large quantity of water to gush out and inundate houses in Kudikadu hamlet.

According to residents, the chemical-laced water entered more than 50 houses. Many were asleep at the time and panicked upon realising that water had flooded their homes. Over 20 residents experienced symptoms including vomiting, dizziness, and eye irritation. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Cuddalore for treatment. None are in critical condition at the moment, sources said.

Following the incident, affected residents staged a road blockade on the Cuddalore–Chidambaram highway, demanding immediate action against the factory management and a permanent solution to prevent such mishaps.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the local administration have begun investigations to determine the cause of the explosion and assess the environmental and health impacts.