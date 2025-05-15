Coimbatore bags accolades for key health indicators

COIMBATORE: At a state-level review meeting held in Chennai for public health officials, Coimbatore district earned accolades for its outstanding performance in key health indicators during the 2024-25 period.

Coimbatore secured the first rank among Tamil Nadu's 38 districts for having the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). The district recorded an IMR of just 5.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, a significant achievement.

Within Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) limits, the IMR was even lower, at 3.9, reflecting the effectiveness of targeted urban health initiatives.

The event was graced by the Director of the National Health Mission and the Director of Public Health, who presented awards and certificates of appreciation to top-performing districts across Tamil Nadu.