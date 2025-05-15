Coimbatore bags accolades for key health indicators

COIMBATORE: At a state-level review meeting held in Chennai for public health officials, Coimbatore district earned accolades for its outstanding performance in key health indicators during the 2024-25 period.
Coimbatore secured the first rank among Tamil Nadu's 38 districts for having the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR). The district recorded an IMR of just 5.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, a significant achievement.
Within Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) limits, the IMR was even lower, at 3.9, reflecting the effectiveness of targeted urban health initiatives.
The event was graced by the Director of the National Health Mission and the Director of Public Health, who presented awards and certificates of appreciation to top-performing districts across Tamil Nadu.
The district also performed commendably under the Dr Muthulakshmi Maternity Benefit Scheme, securing the third spot statewide. Coimbatore successfully dispersed 95.5% of its allotted funds to pregnant women, supporting maternal care and reducing financial burdens during childbirth. Notably, within the city corporation, 99.9% of the sanctioned amount — Rs 8.12 crore — was distributed to beneficiaries.
Representing Coimbatore at the award ceremony were District Health Officer Dr P Balusamy, former DHO Dr Aruna, and CCMC City Health Officer (CHO) Dr Mohan. The trio received appreciation certificates and awards on behalf of the district and the city corporation. These achievements highlight Coimbatore's commitment to public health, especially in maternal and child care, setting a strong example for other districts across the state.