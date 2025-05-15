Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital provides prosthetic leg free of cost to three-year-old

COIMBATORE: In a remarkable milestone in public healthcare, three-year-old Rishwanth from Sokkanur village in Kinathukadavu taluk has taken his first independent steps, thanks to a custom-fitted, lightweight prosthetic leg provided free of cost by the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital (CMCH) under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Born with congenital deformities in both legs, Rishwanth's right leg had to be amputated below the knee. After surgery, he was admitted to the Department of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at CMCH, where he was given a prosthetic leg tailored to his measurements and walking needs. Rishwanth is the youngest beneficiary in Tamil Nadu to receive such advanced prosthetic support.

CMCH is also the first government medical college hospital in the state to establish an in-house prosthetic limb manufacturing unit, eliminating the need for patients to travel to Chennai or seek expensive private care. Since 2020, over 200 artificial arms and legs have been provided to differently-abled patients through this facility.