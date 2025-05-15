Driver, conductor suspended as baby falls off TNSTC bus and dies

COIMBATORE: A driver and conductor of the TNSTC Coimbatore were suspended on Wednesday, after a 9-month-old fell from a running bus on Monday in Salem.

Sources said T Rajadurai (31), from Karungalur in Dharmapuri district, who works as a mason at a construction company in Coimbatore, had recently visited his hometown. He was heading back to Coimbatore with his wife and two children, one aged seven and the nine-month-old, on a government bus operated from Salem to Coimbatore, on Monday night.

Around 10.15 pm, while on Valaiyakaranur flyover on Salem-Coimbatore NH, the driver, A Sivanmani suddenly applied brakes, causing the infant to slip from Rajadurai’s lap and fall onto the road, through the open door. The infant died on the way to the hospital. Subsequently, Rajadurai filed a complaint with the Thevur police station, stating that the conductor and driver had failed to close the door, sources added.