Four private college students arrested for killing Chennai student in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two days after an unidentified man’s body was found on a plot at Vellalore in Coimbatore, four private college students were arrested on Wednesday by the police for murder. According to police, the four friends allegedly injected the 21-year-old victim with drugs and smothered him with a pillow for talking to the girlfriend of one of the accused on video call. Police identified the deceased as Surya, a native of Madurai who was studying in a university in Chennai.

The accused have been identified as Karthi (21) of Avaniyapuram in Madurai, Naren Karthick (20) of Sundarapuram, Madesh (21) of Kinathukadavu, and Mohammed Rafi (21) of Podanur in Coimbatore. They were students of a private college at Kuniyamuthur in the city and were staying in a rental house at Postal Colony, Perur, police said.According to Podanur police, the body was recovered from the plot of land housing the unfinished integrated bus stand in Vellalore.

As per police investigation, girlfriend of Karthi, one of the accused, allegedly spoke to Surya often over video calls, and the two had developed enmity over this. On Thursday night, Karthi and his friends invited Surya over to their house, injected him with drugs and smothered him to death with a pillow, police said. On Friday night, they transported the body in a car and dumped it at the vacant plot in Vellalore and fled the spot.

All the four were secured by police on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday. Further probe is on.