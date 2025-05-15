Government initiatives boosted Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 pass rate

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday said various initiatives implemented in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department schools have resulted in a higher pass percentage among Class 12 students. According to a release, students from these schools are now gaining admission to top institutions such as the NITs and National Law Universities (NLUs).

The government has spent around Rs 108 crore on constructing new classrooms and science laboratories, while infrastructure works worth Rs 125 crore are currently under way to further upgrade the schools. Coaching for competitive entrance exams, including JEE, NEET, is also being offered to students in tribal residential schools, the release stated.

The government highlighted several welfare measures such as internship grant of Rs 10,000 for final-year law students from Adi Dravidar and tribal communities, and the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scheme, under which 176 students pursuing higher studies abroad are receiving scholarships of up to Rs 36 lakh per year.

Other initiatives include the Tholkudi Research Fellowship Scheme to support research on tribal culture and the High-Skill Incentive Scheme, which provides Rs 25,000 to enhance the employability of graduates, the release said.

Udhayanidhi launches Kalloori Kanavu 2025 to guide students

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the Kalloori Kanavu 2025 programme aimed at providing career guidance to students who have completed Class 12 this year. At the event, he distributed shields to 58 candidates who cleared the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and SSC exams after undergoing training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi said Kalloori Kanavu will help one lakh students every year transition into higher education. Encouraging students to explore emerging fields such as data science, cybersecurity, AI, and quantum computing, Udhayanidhi urged them to pursue areas of interest based on the guidance received through the programme. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials were present.