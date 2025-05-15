Homage paid to Pahalgam victims at BJP’s Sindoor Rally in Chennai

CHENNAI: The BJP, led by its state president Nainar Nagenthran, on Wednesday took out a ‘Sindoor Rally’ in Chennai to celebrate India’s success in counter-terror operations. Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior leaders Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and H Raja addressed the gathering.

They hailed the Indian Army’s action against terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the attacks.

Speaking at the event, Nainar Nagenthran said precision strikes had destroyed nine terrorist camps and 11 launch pads. As part of the event, BJP cadre and functionaries observed a moment of silence in memory of the 26 people killed in Pahalgam and the army personnel and civilians who lost their lives in subsequent operations.

Earlier in the day, Nagenthran and BJP national secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge Arvind Menon called on Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan.