Hotel worker held for sexual assault on IT staff in Chennai's OMR

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old hotel employee for allegedly sexual assaulting a young IT professional who was returning home from work on Tuesday night. The suspect was identified as Logeswaran of Ramanathapuram district.

Police said the woman, a native of Kerala, was returning home from work around 8 pm after finishing her shift at an IT firm in Thoraipakkam, along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

While the woman was walking through a well-lit lane, Logeswaran allegedly grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth before sexually assaulting her. The woman managed to bite his hand and raised an alarm. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to her assistance and Logeswaran fled the spot, police said.

Based on her complaint, the Thoraipakkam police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area helped identify the suspect as Lokeshwaran, who is an employee at a small hotel in Perungudi. He was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody.