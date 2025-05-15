Low pressure over Bay of Bengal; Erode sizzles at 41.2°C

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by the weekend, and it may intensify further according to certain weather models, although there is no official confirmation from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) so far.

The latest update from the Met department on Wednesday said, “Upper air cyclonic circulation over Andaman Sea persists and now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.”

Weather blogger K Srikanth said the system is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast or move further up north towards Odisha and Bangladesh. “The north interior districts of Tamil Nadu might receive some rain from this system.”

Forecast for south peninsula says scattered to fairly light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-50 kmph over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe in the next 5 days.

“Isolated heavy rain is likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal during 14th-16th,” forecast says. On heat stress, there was a dip in maximum temperature by 1-3°C at a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but some districts continue to report above normal temperatures. On Wednesday, Erode recorded the highest temperature of 41.2°C.