Mettur release due, water resources department wants to clean Cauvery

Farmers, particularly those near Musiri, urge the state government to clear the vegetation before water is released from the Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12. They also blame extensive sand mining for the degradation of the river bed.

According to them, miners have left behind uneven, clay-heavy stretches, replacing the river’s natural sandy base with soil that promotes dense vegetation growth.

When enquired about the proposal, a senior WRD official said the preparation of the estimate involves coordination among the WRD, forest and revenue departments. “The process includes estimating the total area on which vegetation should be cleared, and enumerating the number and types of trees growing on the river bed. The enumeration and valuation must be carried out by the forest department. For the trees to be cut down, approval must be obtained from the concerned RDO,” the official added.

Once the funds are sanctioned, cleaning work will be initiated, which will also include the removal of sand dunes and the temporary roads laid on the river bed for sand mining, officials said.

The government usually allocates Rs 5.94 for every sq metre of the stretch to be cleared of vegetation, they added.