More women in police will make force stronger, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai

CHENNAI: Underlining the crucial role of women in maintaining law and order, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said increasing the number of female personnel in police force not only transforms public perception of police but also strengthens the force’s overall effectiveness. He was speaking after inaugurating the 11th National Conference of Women in Police at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Unamancheri near Chennai.

The minister, who spoke in Hindi, lauded the Tamil Nadu Police and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) for organising the conference and urged all states to implement its key recommendations.

Acknowledging the dual responsibilities borne by women, in policing and at home, the minister stressed on the need for adequate workplace facilities and support system for them. He also underscored that the three new criminal laws (BNS, BNSS, and BSA) introduced by the Centre include special provisions to better address crimes against women.

The two-day conference brings together woman police officers from across the country to share insights, challenges, and forward-looking solutions for empowering women in law enforcement. Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Director General of Police, BPR&D, highlighted the new criminal laws’ focus on women’s safety through stricter penalties, victim-centric provisions, and digital tools like e-FIR and zero FIR. B Bala Naga Devi, Additional Director General of Police, Economic Offences Wing, delivered the welcome address, while Sandeep Rai Rathore, DGP of Training, delivered the vote of thanks.

After the inaugural ceremony, Rai also unveiled an exhibition marking the Golden Jubilee of Women Police in Tamil Nadu.