New GRH contract agency removes 56 elderly workers in Madurai, says they are not fit

On Wednesday, a group of contract workers above the age of 60 staged a protest inside the facility, claiming their livelihood had been lost.

Rajsurya (name changed), one of the contract workers, said, “We were deployed within the GRH premises for the past three years. The old contract agency conducted medical tests, and we were found to be fit and healthy. However, we were removed without any notice. If we lose our jobs, our family will suffer from financial issues.”

An official from Sumeet Facilities Ltd said, “It is difficult to employ people above 57 years due to labour issues. Earlier, when these workers were deployed by the previous agency, they were given work that required less labour and in non-hazardous sections. We conducted health camps, and though these workers are fit, it is dangerous for them to work in disease-prone zones. In general work schedules, these workers will face hardship.”

He added, “So, we made a note of the seriousness of the situation to our management, and the new management decided to remove such workers. Since these elderly workers will face financial difficulties, we have advised them to nominate one of their family members for the job. Besides, we have also arranged a meeting with these workers along with our higher authorities from Chennai within two days to resolve the issue.”