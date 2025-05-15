Officials summoned in plea to bring temple chariot to SC community area by Madras HC

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the district collector of Karur and its superintendent of police (SP), and the IGP (Central zone) to appear before it on Thursday in connection with a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to have the temple chariot of the Aravayee Amman temple at Senappadi taken to the SC community-dominated Nerur for rituals during the upcoming Vaikasi festival.

A Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan passed the directions on a PIL petition moved by P Ramesh (52) of Nerur in Manmangalam taluk of Karur. Ramesh in his plea stated that the Aravayee Amman temple at Senappadi belongs to members of both the SC and caste Hindu (Vanniyar) communities.

On the second day of the three-day festival during the Tamil month of Vaikasi, the chariot of the Amman temple is usually brought to the Mariamman temple in Nerur during which residents hailing from the same SC community as I prepare Pongal and perform poojas in front of the chariot before it is taken back to Senappadi. This year the festival falls during May 21-23, the petitioner stated.