Pet dog dies at farmhouse, fear grips Erode

ERODE: In the wake of a recent double murder in Vilakethi village, district police are investigating the suspicious death of a pet dog at an isolated farmhouse near the LBP canal in Chennimalai. The dog belonged to Baskar (50) and his wife Kalaivani (42), whose house is close to the canal. Two of their other pet dogs have gone missing.

Police are on alert as the double murder of an elderly couple in Vilakethi was preceded by the death of their dog. The Chennimalai incident unfolded after the couple heard continuous barking on Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, one dog was found dead and two others were missing, prompting a complaint.

Superintendent of Police A Sujatha inspected the site with special teams. A veterinarian performed an autopsy on the deceased dog. Officers suspect possible poisoning, but await the report.

The house’s CCTV cameras were found faulty and were fixed on Wednesday. Surveillance has been stepped up in the area as police continue to investigate any links between the two incidents.