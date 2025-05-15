Plea to start admissions at Bharathiar University's extension centre in Erode

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has requested the higher education department to take immediate steps to begin admissions at the Bharathiar University Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre, which functions on a private college campus in Perundurai, Erode district.

It pointed out that the admission notification for the postgraduate departments of Bharathiar University began on May 9 and ends on May 31 but the admission notification for the PG extension and research centre has yet not been released.

AUT Vice President P Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE that last year, admissions for the PG extension centre began in July, and the admission notification for Bharathiar University's departments was released in May 2024.

He pointed out that due to delay, some students joined private colleges in Erode, and only a few students enrolled in the six PG courses: Tamil, English, Mathematics, Computer Science, MBA and MCA.