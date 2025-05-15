Plea to start admissions at Bharathiar University's extension centre in Erode

COIMBATORE: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has requested the higher education department to take immediate steps to begin admissions at the Bharathiar University Postgraduate Extension and Research Centre, which functions on a private college campus in Perundurai, Erode district.
It pointed out that the admission notification for the postgraduate departments of Bharathiar University began on May 9 and ends on May 31 but the admission notification for the PG extension and research centre has yet not been released.
AUT Vice President P Thirunavukkarasu told TNIE that last year, admissions for the PG extension centre began in July, and the admission notification for Bharathiar University's departments was released in May 2024.
He pointed out that due to delay, some students joined private colleges in Erode, and only a few students enrolled in the six PG courses: Tamil, English, Mathematics, Computer Science, MBA and MCA.
He alleged that Bharathiar University officers are deliberately weakening this centre through such tactics. Recently, he had alleged officers are trying to close the centre citing a lack of funds.
"Due to strong opposition from educationists and the association, the higher education minister recently assured that it would continue to function. Despite this assurance, officers are, as usual, delaying admissions to weaken the PG centre," he alleged.
Students from poor backgrounds will suffer, he added.
In 2023-24 out of 30 seats in the Mathematics department 24 students had enrolled, an assistant professor at the PG extension and research centre told TNIE. However, only four students joined the same department last year due to the admission delay. Even now we are receiving admission inquiries from students, but admissions have yet to start, he said.
Additionally, the Minister for Housing and Prohibition and Excise wrote a letter to Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian on Tuesday, urging him to begin PG admissions at the centre immediately, considering student welfare.
Repeated attempts to reach the top officers from the higher education department and Bharathiar University went in vain.