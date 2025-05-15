Puducherry govt school students record sterling performance in Class X and XII exams

PUDUCHERRY: Government school students in Puducherry have recorded an impressive performance in the Class X and XII public examinations conducted under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum for the first time. The switch to the CBSE syllabus, introduced across all government schools in the Union Territory during the 2024–25 academic year, was initially met with resistance and political criticism. However, the outcome has helped allay some of those concerns.

Minister for Home Affairs, Education, Sports and Youth Affairs A Namassivayam credited the achievement to the determined efforts of teachers in navigating the new curriculum. “Despite various criticisms, our teachers overcame the initial challenges and ensured that students received the foundational education they needed,” he said.

Government schools registered an overall pass percentage of 86.27% in the Class XII CBSE examinations. Region-wise, Puducherry recorded 89.90%, Karaikal 73.12%, Mahe 86.75%, and Yanam a perfect 100%. Nine schools achieved 100% pass rates, and 23 schools recorded over 90%.

In the Class X exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 81.25%. Puducherry reported 77.31%, Karaikal 85.4%, Mahe 100%, and Yanam 99.29%.

Encouraging students who did not pass, Namassivayam said, “Failure is the stepping stone to success. I urge students to prepare well and aim for a 100% pass rate in the re-examinations.”