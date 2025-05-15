Repair RO water purifier unit at Dharmapuri bus stand, demand commuters

DHARMAPURI: Commuters arriving at the Dharmapuri bus stand have urged the municipality to take steps to repair the sole RO water purifier unit, which has not been functioning for the past four months.

The lack of drinking water at the bus stand has distressed passengers amid the summer heat.

It is estimated total 50,000 people pass through the stand every day to catch buses to various parts of the Dharmapuri district and neighbouring districts like Krishnagir, Vellore, Tirupattur, and various other areas.

An RO unit was set up here nearly a decade ago to ensure clean drinking water, but now it is not functioning, forcing passengers to purchase water.

Speaking to TNIE, S Selvakumar from Dharmapuri said, "Right now the district has high day temperatures. People need clean water in the bus stand. Steps should be taken to fix the RO unit."