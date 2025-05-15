Sex determination racket busted in Chittoor by Krishnagiri district health team

KRISHNAGIRI: A team from the Krishnagiri district health department led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr G Ramesh Kumar, busted a sex determination racket at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon. The arrested persons were identified as B Clara Menaka Devi (40), a scan operator, and two mediators S Nalini (49) and V Sunitha (32) of Chittoor.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishnagiri DHO Dr Ramesh Kumar said, "A ten-member team was formed to bust the sex determination racket in Chittoor. Based on information received from two brokers Rajammal of Krishnagiri and N Sathyaraj of Tirupathur, Rs 15,000 was sent to Sathyaraj for identifying the sex of a fetus.

A team including Tirupathur DHO Dr S Vinoth Kumar went to Chittoor bus stand on Wednesday, and then the mother was taken to a house in the outskirts of Chittoor in Chittoor Municipal Corporation. The scan operator and two middle women were caught red handed with an ultrasound scan machine."

He added that 11 antenatal mothers were in the spot to check the sex of the fetus, among them seven already had two female children each and hailed from Chennai, Salem, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and other districts.