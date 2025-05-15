Tamil Nadu govt has no power to open Sterlite plant, says MP Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the state government does not have the powers to reopen the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi as it has been shut based on a Supreme Court order.

Kanimozhi told this to a delegation led by Thoothukudi Makkal Valvathara Pathukappu Sangam president S Thiyagarajan who submitted a petition urging her to take steps reopen the plant in order to address increasing unemployment.

“The plant has been shut following Supreme Court order. It requires court order for reopening and the Tamil Nadu government has nothing to do about it. As many other industries are about to be reopened in the district, people will get employment opportunities,” she said.