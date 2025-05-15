Teenager drowns in agricultural well while bathing in Ranipet

RANIPET: A 14-year-old boy drowned while bathing in an agricultural well near Manthangal Motur, close to Muthukkadai in Ranipet district on Wednesday. Two of his friends, who were found unconscious at the scene, are currently undergoing treatment at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Walajahpet.



The deceased has been identified as Omprakash, a Class 9 student, who had ventured to the well with his friends to cool off amid the scorching summer heat during school holidays.



According to sources, Omprakash began to struggle while in the water. In an attempt to rescue him, his friends—Mohan Charan (12) and Akhilesh (11)—also entered the well but were overcome by exhaustion. Hearing cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the spot, rescued the boys and immediately shifted them to hospital.



Doctors, however, declared Omprakash brought dead. His friends remain under observation.



Ranipet police have registered a case and initiated an enquiry into the incident.