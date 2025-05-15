Triple murder in TN’s Ranipet: Man kills three, including two women, over suspicion of wife’s infidelity

RANIPET: In a chilling act of violence, a 30-year-old man murdered the parents of a man he suspected his estranged wife was in a relationship with, and also killed her mother, after discovering she was more than eight months pregnant.

The accused, C. Balu, a farmer from Kodaikkal village in Walajapet, surrendered at the local police station after committing the triple murder. The victims were his 26-year-old wife B. Bhuvaneshwari’s mother, R. Bharathi (45), and the parents of 26-year-old A. Vijay — Annamalai (52) and Rajeshwari (45).

Following a prolonged marital dispute, mainly stemming from Balu’s alcohol addiction, the couple had been living separately for the past year. Bhuvaneshwari was residing at her mother’s house in Keel Pudhupettai. The couple have a two-year-old child.