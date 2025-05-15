Triple murder in TN’s Ranipet: Man kills three, including two women, over suspicion of wife’s infidelity

RANIPET: In a chilling act of violence, a 30-year-old man murdered the parents of a man he suspected his estranged wife was in a relationship with, and also killed her mother, after discovering she was more than eight months pregnant.
The accused, C. Balu, a farmer from Kodaikkal village in Walajapet, surrendered at the local police station after committing the triple murder. The victims were his 26-year-old wife B. Bhuvaneshwari’s mother, R. Bharathi (45), and the parents of 26-year-old A. Vijay — Annamalai (52) and Rajeshwari (45).
Following a prolonged marital dispute, mainly stemming from Balu’s alcohol addiction, the couple had been living separately for the past year. Bhuvaneshwari was residing at her mother’s house in Keel Pudhupettai. The couple have a two-year-old child.
According to police sources, Balu recently discovered that his wife was over eight months pregnant. Suspecting her of having an extramarital affair, allegedly with his relative Vijay, Balu reportedly confronted her.
Enraged and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Balu went to his wife’s home on Wednesday night, where he attempted to attack her with an iron rod.
In an effort to protect her daughter, Bhuvaneshwari’s mother Bharathi intervened but was fatally struck by Balu. Others in the house managed to escape.
Following the incident, Balu went to Vijay’s residence in Kodaikkal. Not finding Vijay at home, he allegedly attacked Vijay’s parents, Annamalai and Rajeshwari, killing both with the same iron rod.
After committing the murders, Balu surrendered at the Walajapet police station in the early hours of Thursday. The bodies have been sent to the Vellore Government Hospital for post-mortem. Walajapet Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the sequence of events that led to the triple murder.