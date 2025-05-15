Waterlogging in spotlight amid summer rain in Madurai, councillors’ call for desilting

MADURAI: Corporation councillors urge the civic body to begin maintenance of canals as there are 181 waterlogging prone areas in the city, stated a recent survey. The city has been receiving sporadic rainfall for the past couple of days, and according to IMD, the district received an average of 19.7mm rainfall in the past week (May 7-14), and it is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Due to the rain, the waterlogging issue has once again taken the centre spot in several low-lying areas in the city. Notably, activists and city council members urged the corporation to begin canal and stormwater drain desilting to prevent waterlogging ahead of the monsoon season. A senior official from the corporation said that they are addressing the issue through various measures. To provide a permanent solution, a survey has identified about 181 water logging prone areas in 66 wards, in which each of the five zones have 30-40 areas prone.

P Jayaprakash, a resident from Madurai, said, “We can see puddles of water in the roads that remain unaddressed for days, especially in Thayir market, Villapuram, and Avaniyapuram areas, among others, which often cause sanitation issues when it rains. The corporation must take immediate action instead of finding temporary solutions.”