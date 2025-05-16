35 hospitalised after effluent plant tank explodes in Cuddalore SIPCOT

CUDDALORE: An explosion in the effluent treatment plant (ETP) tank of Loyal Super Fabrics, a dyeing unit at the SIPCOT industrial estate near Kudikadu village, Cuddalore, caused chemical-laced wastewater to flood nearly 50 houses of a nearby residential area around midnight on Wednesday and led to wall collapse in three houses, sources said.
Over 100 people reported eye and skin irritation and respiratory trouble. Of them, 35 have been admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, sources said. Others were treated as outpatients.
According to sources, the six-lakh-litre-capacity tank burst with a loud noise, prompting the workers to flee.
M Govindarajan, a resident, said, “I came out after hearing the sound and found my house and neighbouring houses surrounded by water. The black water caused itching. I went inside, locked the door, and alerted others.” He added that his neighbour Mallika and her two daughters suffered injuries as their house was damaged in the impact.
The Cuddalore Old Town police and personnel from the SIPCOT fire station rushed to the spot and rescued people. A medical team from Naduveerapattu PHC organised a medical camp on Thursday.
A revenue official said, “We have arranged a meeting between factory management and villagers, including affected families. Some have requested compensation while others have demanded legal action. A Community Service Register entry has been made based on complaints from the affected persons, and an FIR will be filed after inquiry.” The official added, “We have decided to seal the company. The firm has been given time till Friday to complete safety procedures inside the factory.”
A health official said, “Only 26 (the number increased to 35 by Thursday night) are undergoing treatment. Others were discharged after initial care. Two ambulances are stationed in the village.”
Another official said, “The waste inside the tank is usually processed at 40°C. A balloon-like layer covered by a metal tank tore from the bottom, releasing the contents with high force. A part of the factory wall collapsed.”
Following the incident, residents of Kudikadu staged a road blockade on the Cuddalore–Chidambaram Road. The protest was withdrawn after police and revenue officials held talks and assured action. Kudikadu has around 500 families. Many of whom have been living there before the SIPCOT was established at the place.
Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan, Cuddalore Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, and SP S Jeyakumar met the affected residents. Officials from the revenue department and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board inspected the factory and surrounding areas.
Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has demanded compensation for families affected by the tank blast, and urged the state government to initiate a probe into the incident. CITU Cuddalore district president P Karuppaiyan said the accident was due to the negligence of the factory administration.