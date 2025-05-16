35 hospitalised after effluent plant tank explodes in Cuddalore SIPCOT

CUDDALORE: An explosion in the effluent treatment plant (ETP) tank of Loyal Super Fabrics, a dyeing unit at the SIPCOT industrial estate near Kudikadu village, Cuddalore, caused chemical-laced wastewater to flood nearly 50 houses of a nearby residential area around midnight on Wednesday and led to wall collapse in three houses, sources said.

Over 100 people reported eye and skin irritation and respiratory trouble. Of them, 35 have been admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, sources said. Others were treated as outpatients.

According to sources, the six-lakh-litre-capacity tank burst with a loud noise, prompting the workers to flee.

M Govindarajan, a resident, said, “I came out after hearing the sound and found my house and neighbouring houses surrounded by water. The black water caused itching. I went inside, locked the door, and alerted others.” He added that his neighbour Mallika and her two daughters suffered injuries as their house was damaged in the impact.

The Cuddalore Old Town police and personnel from the SIPCOT fire station rushed to the spot and rescued people. A medical team from Naduveerapattu PHC organised a medical camp on Thursday.

A revenue official said, “We have arranged a meeting between factory management and villagers, including affected families. Some have requested compensation while others have demanded legal action. A Community Service Register entry has been made based on complaints from the affected persons, and an FIR will be filed after inquiry.” The official added, “We have decided to seal the company. The firm has been given time till Friday to complete safety procedures inside the factory.”