49-year-old man hurls petrol bomb at a woman's residence in Villankuppam village for refusing to accompany him

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 49-year-old man allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the house of a woman who had refused to go with him, injuring her and her three-year-old daughter on Wednesday night, from Villankuppam village under Chandavasal police limits.



The accused has been identified as P Raja (49), a resident of Kollamedu in Polur taluk. According to police sources, Raja was previously acquainted with R Chinna Papa (45), a resident of Villankuppam who had entered into an inter-caste marriage.



On Wednesday around 9 pm, Raja went to the residence of Divya (23), daughter of Chinna Papa and wife of Rasaiah, in Villankuppam. Allegedly angered by Chinna Papa’s refusal to accompany him, Raja hurled a petrol bomb at the house.



In the resulting explosion, Divya’s three-year-old daughter Yashika sustained burns on both legs, covering 25 percent of her body. Divya also sustained minor injuries. Both are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore. Another child present in the house escaped unhurt. Chandavasal police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.