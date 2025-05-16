Cold war prevails between Puducherry Governor and CM: Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Claiming that a “cold war” was prevailing between Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Thursday alleged that Rangasamy was trying to get him replaced, but centre was not in for of it.



Briefing newsmen at a press conference on Thursday, Narayanasamy said that the matter has surfaced during the recent visit of Union Minister for Labour, Employment and Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya to Puducherry.



Narayanasamy alleged that Chief Minister Rangasamy had expressed his dissatisfaction with the UT’s administrative functioning to the union minister. “The chief minister has openly complained that he is unhappy with how officials are functioning and even stated that he is unable to initiate transfers,” the Congress leader said.

He also alleged that the chief minister was frustrated with the Lt. Governor for refusing to clear a Cabinet proposal regarding the establishment of liquor bottling and blending units. He further claimed that Rangasamy had requested the union minister to consider recalling the Lt. Governor and appointing a replacement, but the union minister has not responded positively.



Accusing the chief minister of seeking compliant officials, Narayanasamy said, “”Rangasamy wants compliant officials and does not like officials who go strictly by the rules.”