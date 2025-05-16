Farmers decry installation of steel wire fence along the forest boundary in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Farmers have opposed the installation of steel wire fences at selected stretches of the Coimbatore forest division. They claimed that it cannot prevent intrusion of wild animals into fields along the forest boundary. Meanwhile, some farmers have suggested installing a steel barrier fence, like those being used near railway lines.



The state government has allocated a fund of Rs 7 crore for installation of steel wire fences for a total distance of 10 km at Thondamuthur in Boluvampatti Forest Range and Thadagam in Coimbatore Forest Range for 5 km each. To prevent the intrusion of wild animals especially elephants, the government has sanctioned the sum for the installation of steel wire fences at two stretches in the division.



P Kandasamy, general secretary of farmers association (non-political) said, "The steel fence cannot meet the objective of preventing wild elephant intrusions. It would be a project like the elephant-proof trench."



S Palanisamy, president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said, "If steel wire is installed by the government, it will rust and become weak due to rain and heat. Steel barricades used along railway lines can be used instead of steel wire fences."



N Jayaraj, DFO, Coimbatore Division, said, "The project is in its pilot stage. It has been tested and proved to prevent elephant intrusion. Meanwhile, there is a stay from the High Court for its installation."

