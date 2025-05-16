Hurtful that we weren’t called for talks by Amit Shah: Former CM OPS

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who is heading the AIADMK Cadre’s Rights Retrieval Committee, on Thursday said that it was hurtful they were not invited for discussions when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chennai recently.

Panneerselvam was speaking to reporters after completing his two-day meeting with the committee’s district secretaries regarding the next course of action towards the 2026 Assembly polls. On April 10 and 11, Amit Shah was in Chennai and on April 11, he announced the revival of ties with the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam said that in the next two weeks, senior leaders of the committee would visit all districts and hold discussions with the grassroots-level functionaries about the next course of action and would then announce it to the public. Responding to a query, he confirmed the committee continues to be part of the NDA.