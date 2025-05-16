Illegal flex boards continue to multiply in Thanjavur, pose safety risks for residents

THANJAVUR: Despite repeated directives from the Madras High Court, illegal flex boards and hoardings continue to multiply across Thanjavur city, posing a serious risk to pedestrians and motorists.

Even after occasional clearance drives by the city corporation and the Highways Department, the problems persists with new banners and hoarding reappearing within days.

Currently, large banners are prominently displayed near the Thanjavur Railway Junction along the busy Gandhiji Road. These are installed by political parties, commercial establishments and even government institutions like the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), for its ongoing Salangai Natham event.

Beyod the railway station vicinity, similar violations are rampant on the medians of Pudukkottai Road from Ramanathan roundabout and Tiruchy Road from the new bus stand. These locations are frequently targeted by those advertising weddings held in local marriage halls.

In many cases, the banners are tied directly to lamp posts, creating significant hazards for motorists traveling in both directions. “The illegal flex boards have become omnipresent across Thanjavur,” said V Jeevakumar, legal adviser of Makkal Nala Peravai, a public welfare organisation.

“Authorities in the City Corporation and the Highways Department seem to be turning a blind eye to this menace, despite endangering public safety.” When contacted, Mayor of Thanjavur City Corporation S Ramanathan told TNIE that he would instruct officials to remove the hoardings around the railway station.

Meanwhile, officials from the Highways Department said they had already directed local marriage hall administrations to advise their clients against putting up roadside flex boards. “We will take further steps to stop this practice,” they added.