Lone elephant destroys banana plantation in Perur

COIMBATORE: A banana plantation was damaged by a lone wild elephant in Perur Taluk here on Thursday. Farmers urged the forest department to provide fair compensation to the affected farmer.



The elephant came to the settlement area at Karadimadai early on Thursday morning. After roaming around for a while, the jumbo entered the plantation belonging to Jayaraj, a farmer. The farmers claimed that around 600 plantains, which were three months old were damaged by the elephant.



Vice president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam R Periyasamy said, "This particular elephant is often entering villages in Perur and destroying crops. The forest department should take steps to prevent such damages through a proper monitoring system. The affected farmers should be given fair compensation by the department."



Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Division N Jayaraj said, "Surveillance would be strengthened in the area to monitor elephant movement here."