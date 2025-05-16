No power, eight families wait for five hours to cremate bodies in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Power outage and a faulty generator at Tirunelveli Corporation’s modern gas-based crematorium at Sindhupoonthurai on Thursday forced eight families to wait for several hours to perform the last rites of their loved ones.

The crematorium receives up to nine bodies a day, according to staff. However, power cut triggered by rain on Thursday afternoon disrupted operations.

Despite repeated calls to Tangedco and corporation officials, no action was taken for over five hours, alleged the relatives. “Though a generator is available at the facility, it has been defunct since December 2023,” the staff said.

When contacted, a Tangedco official told TNIE that over 50 locations in the district were affected by outages due to strong winds and rain. Tirunelveli Corporation Assistant Commissioner (Thachanallur Zone) Johnson said steps were being taken to repair the generator.

“On Thursday, two were cremated before the power cut. Seven others were waiting in the afternoon,” he said.