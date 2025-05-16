Tamil Nadu government takes Swiss route to boost life sciences

CHENNAI: The state has stepped up its efforts to deepen its presence in the global life sciences sector as it represented India at Swiss Biotech Day, a key industry event in one of the world’s most advanced life sciences ecosystems, held this week.

The delegation, led by state investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu, held discussions with leading stakeholders across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medtech, aiming to position the state as a competitive destination for investment and innovation.

The visit follows the state’s announcement in the budget to establish a bioscience park near Chennai with an aim to bolstering its position in the fields of biosimilars and therapeutics, according to sources from Guidance.

The visit also comes shortly after the signing of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), a landmark deal with the European Free Trade Association comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The agreement is expected to facilitate greater market access and regulatory alignment across high-value sectors, Guidance said in a social media post.

The state sees significant potential to expand its footprint in high-tech manufacturing and life sciences, tapping into Swiss expertise and capital. The state has previously attracted major global players across the automotive and electronics sectors, and is now seeking to replicate that success in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.