TN board results: Class 10 pass percentage rises to 93.8 %, Class 11 at 92.09 %; Sivagangai tops the charts

CHENNAI: Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 93.8, an increase of 2.25 percentage points from 91.55 per cent last year.

Of the 8,71,239 students who appeared for the exam (4.35 lakh girls and 4.36 lakh boys), 8,17,261 cleared it (4.17 lakh girls and 4 lakh boys).

The pass percentage among girls stood at 95.88, while boys recorded 91.74 per cent, with a margin of 4.14 percentage points in favour of girls. A total of 15,652 students did not appear for the examination.

The pass percentage of students in government schools was 91.26 per cent, in government-aided schools 93.6 per cent, and in private schools 97.99 per cent. Among districts, Sivagangai topped in overall performance with 98.31 per cent and also led among government schools with 97.49 per cent. It was followed by Virudhunagar, which recorded 97.45 per cent overall and 95.57 per cent in government schools.

In Class 11, the overall pass percentage was 92.09. Of the 8,07,098 students who wrote the exam, 7,43,232 passed. Girls again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.13 per cent, compared to 88.70 per cent among boys, a difference of 6.43 percentage points. The number of students who did not attend the exam stood at 11,025.