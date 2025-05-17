18 Adi Dravidar Welfare schools in Tiruchy register 100 per cent pass result

TIRUCHY: Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools in Tiruchy district registered a commendable performance in the Class 10 examinations. Three tribal residential welfare schools in Pachamalai Hills also recorded good results.

Among the 27 Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools (13 higher secondary and 14 high schools) in Tiruchy, the pass percentage improved to 91% from 86% in 2023-2024. A total of 18 schools recorded 100 % results.

In Pachamalai, the GTRHSS Chinnaillupur achieved 100% pass, with all 19 students (8 boys and 11 girls) clearing the exam. R Saranya registered top score of 480 marks, including centum in Science.

The Top Sengatupatti Tribal School achieved a 93.62% pass with two students, Subash securing centum in Social Science and S Subathra in Science respectively. Sempulichampatti Tribal School also maintained a 100% result, with all 15 students passing.