50 per cent of traders in Madurai city yet to renew licence

MADURAI: With about half of the traders operating out of corporation buildings in the city yet to renew their shop licence, the civic body will as part of a special drive keep its tax collection centres open during the weekend to facilitate payment of rental dues. The civic body will also entertain applications for licence renewal during the period, officials said.

A senior official told TNIE that out of the total 3,378 shops in corporation property, 1,463 shops have either renewed their licence or have applied for it.

While the shop licence renewal has to take place once in every two to three years, a large number of those traders who are yet to renew their licence have rental dues, disallowing them to apply.

Some of them have defaulted on rent payment for a few years, officials said. Having served notice to such defaulters, officials warned that non-payment of rental arrears any further would invite legal action on the traders. The shops may also be re-auctioned, they said.

Meanwhile, a trader who wished to not be named said several corporation spaces like where shops have been set up at the Mattuthavani bus stand are not properly maintained. The vegetable market lacks basic amenities which have to be addressed by the corporation, the trader added.