Class 10 results: Coimbatore makes great strides

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district secured sixth place in the state in the Class 10 Tamil Nadu board examination results, achieving an overall pass percentage of 96.47%.

The results released by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Friday show Coimbatore moved up to sixth place this year, a significant improvement from its 12th-place ranking with 94.01% in 2024.



Of the 38,601 students who appeared for the exam, 17,900 boys (94.92%) and 19,238 girls (97.96%) passed.

In Coimbatore, 46 government schools, 14 aided schools, and 225 self-financing schools recorded centum results.



In Coimbatore, subject-wise, centum scores were recorded by three students in Tamil, 117 in English, 79 in Mathematics, 532 in Science, and 600 in Social Science. Coimbatore city corporation schools secured a pass percentage of 95.28% this year, an increase of 7.58% compared to last year.

Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that the pass percentage of government schools increased from 89% to 93% compared to last year. He said that in order to assist slow learners in achieving passing marks in the Class 10 exam, teachers in government schools made efforts by conducting unit tests at the school level, resulting in a significant improvement in the pass percentage.



Meanwhile, two students from private schools in Coimbatore have secured 499 marks out of 500 in Coimbatore. S S Subhashree, a student of Jakkarpalayam in Coimbatore who secured 99 marks in Tamil and 100 marks in the remaining four subjects, told TNIE that she was able to achieve good marks because the school provided the best coaching. She intends to pursue the Science group in Class 11 and would attempt NEET.



Another student, Karthik M of Periyapodhu near Pollachi in Coimbatore, who secured 99 marks in Tamil and 100 marks in the remaining four subjects, told TNIE that he could achieve good marks as he had been focusing on his studies since his childhood. Karthik said his desire is to become an IAS officer. Student Dhivya Lakshmi KK of Udumalpet in Tiruppur district scored 499 marks, scoring 99 in Tamil and centum in the remaining subjects.



Surprisingly, both twin sisters Kaniha S and Kavitha S of Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Ramakrishnapuram, Coimbatore, secured 474 marks each out of 500.

Kaniha scored 474 with subject scores of 96 in Tamil, 97 in English, 94 in Mathematics, 92 in Science and 95 in Social Science. Kavitha scored 474 with subject scores of 95 in Tamil, 98 in English, 94 in Mathematics, 89 in Science and 98 in Social Science.

Kaniha told TNIE, "We are surprised and happy - it is a mix of feelings - as we got the same overall marks in the examination. We also secured the same marks, which are 94, in Mathematics. We have planned to opt for the Bio-Maths group in Class 11."

In the Class 11 results announced recently, Coimbatore district secured fourth place with a success rate of 95.07%. The district stood fourth in Class 12 board examinations too this year with a pass percentage of 97.48%.