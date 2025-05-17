Class X exams: Villupuram secures tenth position in Tamil Nadu, 192 schools get 100 per cent pass rate

Tamil Nadu

Villupuram Collector S Sheikh Abdul Rahman credited the achievement to the dedication and support of parents and teachers.
Twelve government schools and 30 private schools in the Kallakurichi district achieved 100 per cent pass
VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: In the Class 10 board examinations, Villupuram district recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.09% -- up marginally by 0.98% compared to the previous academic year (94.11%) -- securing tenth position in the state, with 192 schools achieving 100% pass.

Of the 23,716 students who appeared for the examinations in the district, 22,552 students passed, with government schools recording a pass rate of 94.15%. Villupuram Collector S Sheikh Abdul Rahman credited the achievement to the dedication and support of parents and teachers.

Despite recording a marginal improvement of 0.08%, Kallakurichi district ranked 37 in the state, securing an overall pass percentage of 86.91%. Of the 19,474 students from 227 schools in the district, 16,925 passed. Girl students recorded a pass rate of 90.39%, outshining boys by 6.83%.

Twelve government schools and 30 private schools in Kallakurichi district achieved 100% pass, especially the government schools in Karundhalakurichi, Kallanatham, Oorangani, Athiyanthal and Thakadi.

Class 11 results


In the Class 11 examinations, 20,281 of the 22,145 students from Villupuram district passed, recording a pass rate of 91.58%, up from last year's 91.11%. Government schools recorded 89.34%, earning the district 15th place in the state.

A total of 62 schools recorded a 100% pass rate. Kallakurichi registered an overall pass percentage of 89.99%, up by 3.99% from last year. Notably, eight government and 16 private schools achieved 100% results.

