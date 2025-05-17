Class X exams: Villupuram secures tenth position in Tamil Nadu, 192 schools get 100 per cent pass rate

VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: In the Class 10 board examinations, Villupuram district recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.09% -- up marginally by 0.98% compared to the previous academic year (94.11%) -- securing tenth position in the state, with 192 schools achieving 100% pass.

Of the 23,716 students who appeared for the examinations in the district, 22,552 students passed, with government schools recording a pass rate of 94.15%. Villupuram Collector S Sheikh Abdul Rahman credited the achievement to the dedication and support of parents and teachers.

Despite recording a marginal improvement of 0.08%, Kallakurichi district ranked 37 in the state, securing an overall pass percentage of 86.91%. Of the 19,474 students from 227 schools in the district, 16,925 passed. Girl students recorded a pass rate of 90.39%, outshining boys by 6.83%.

Twelve government schools and 30 private schools in Kallakurichi district achieved 100% pass, especially the government schools in Karundhalakurichi, Kallanatham, Oorangani, Athiyanthal and Thakadi.

Class 11 results



In the Class 11 examinations, 20,281 of the 22,145 students from Villupuram district passed, recording a pass rate of 91.58%, up from last year's 91.11%. Government schools recorded 89.34%, earning the district 15th place in the state.

A total of 62 schools recorded a 100% pass rate. Kallakurichi registered an overall pass percentage of 89.99%, up by 3.99% from last year. Notably, eight government and 16 private schools achieved 100% results.