Class XI pass rate rises to 92.09 per cent in Tamil Nadu, girls shine

CHENNAI: A total of 8.07 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 examinations this year, of which over 7.43 lakh cleared the exams, registering a pass percentage of 92.09. This marks a 0.92 percentage point increase from last year’s 91.17%.

Of the candidates, 4,03,949 were girls and 3,39,283 were boys. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 95.13, while boys achieved 88.70, with girls outperforming boys by 6.43 percentage points. Last year, the difference was 7.43%. A total of 11,025 students were absent for the exams. Among the 7,558 higher secondary schools, including 282 government schools, 2,042 registered a 100% pass rate.

The pass percentage stood at 87.34% in government schools, 93.09% in government-aided institutions, and 98.03% in private schools. Students secured the highest number of centums in Computer Science (3,535), followed by Mathematics (1,338). Overall, there were 8,446 centums, and 582 students scored full marks in at least one subject.

Science stream students recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.08, followed by Accountancy (87.33%), Arts (77.94%) and Vocational (78.31%) streams.

Among 9,205 students with disabilities who took the exams, 8,460 (91.91%) passed. Of the 125 jail inmates who appeared for the test, 113 cleared the exam. However, only 950 of the 4,326 private candidates passed, registering a low pass percentage of 21.96.