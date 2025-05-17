CM Stalin misleading people on President Murmu’s actions: Annamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of misleading the people of Tamil Nadu for political gains on Presidential reference.

Responding to Stalin’s criticism of the centre and the President for reference to the Supreme Court on its April 8 verdict that set timelines for governors and President regarding assent to bills, Annamalai said, “Article 143 of the Constitution empowers the President to seek clarification from the Supreme Court on important legal issues.”

He said, “The CM is confusing the people by terming a constitutional process as political interference. Article 142 allows the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary to secure complete justice, and Article 143 enables the President to raise constitutional queries,” Annamalai said. “The President has raised 14 questions in connection with the governor’s powers and the time limit set by the apex court. This is well within her constitutional rights,” he said.

Citing precedents, Annamalai recalled how Article 143 was used in 1991 during the Cauvery water dispute when the then President referred Karnataka’s resolution to the Supreme Court. “Back then, Tamil Nadu welcomed the intervention. Today, when the same law is used, the DMK calls it unconstitutional,” Annamalai said.

Including Ram Janmabhoomi issue, this is the 16th time Article 143 has been invoked in independent India, he said. “Every institution -- be it the President, Supreme Court, governor or CM -- has defined powers. The President’s move respects the court’s authority, not questions it,” he said.