NCSC chief visits Vadakadu, to file report on caste clash in two days

PUDUKKOTTAI: A detailed report on the Vadakadu caste violence will be submitted to the union government within two days, Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) S Ravivarman said on Friday. He made the statement during his visit to Thiruvalluvar Nagar, the site of the May 5 violence between Dalits and caste Hindus.

Ravivarman was accompanied by District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta, and other NCSC officials, including investigation officer Suresh and senior intelligence officer S Lister. Prior to visiting the village, where the clash left over 20 people injured, a hut of a Dalit torched and multiple vehicles vandalised, the delegation met the injured victims undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

A total of 29 people have so far been arrested in connection with the clash.

Notably, district collector M Aruna, following a court directive, on Friday held an inspection at Thiruvalluvar Nagar for the first time since the violence broke out.

Meanwhile, mentioning a thorough field assessment having been conducted, Ravivarman said local authorities have been directed to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of the affected Dalit residents, besides arranging timely compensation for them.