Private schools in Pondy, Karaikal record 97 per cent pass rate in board exams

PUDUCHERRY: The private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.9% in Class 10 examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Education Board. All the government schools in the union territory switched to the CBSE syllabus during the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to the results released by the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry, out of 8,267 students -- 4,290 boys and 3,977 girls -- who wrote the examinations, 8,011 students passed -- 4,109 boys and 3,902 girls.

Region-wise, Puducherry reported a pass percentage of 97.37%, while Karaikal recorded 93.6%. Of the 180 private schools across both regions, 113 achieved a 100% pass result — 95 from Puducherry and 18 from Karaikal. A total of 320 students scored centum, including 151 in Social Science, 132 in Science, 24 in French, nine in Mathematics, and four in English.

In a notable achievement, the students from Anandha Rangapillai Government Special Higher Secondary School for Visually and Hearing Impaired (VH & HI) -- run by the Social Welfare Department at Pillaichavady, Puducherry -- secured 100% pass.