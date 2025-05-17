Rs 1.5 crore DA case: Search conducted at AMMK leader’s house in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: DVAC sleuths on Friday conducted searches at the house of AMMK deputy general secretary and former MLA of Thanjavur M Rengasamy, a day after booking him and his family for allegedly acquiring assets to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

A 10-member team, led by DSP of DVAC Thanjavur unit R Anbarasan, arrived at Rengasamy’s house in Thalavaipalayam village at 7 am on Friday. The search continued till around 2 pm. Sources said Rengasamy was in Chennai.

According to sources, DVAC has registered an FIR against Rengasamy, his wife Indira and younger son Vinobharath under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the FIR “the known sources of income, expenditures, assets of Rengasamy and his family members between May 1, 2011, and August 30, 2017, were scrutinised”.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was disclosed that Rengasamy in his official capacity had criminally conspired with his family and associates and acquired huge wealth in the form of assets, shares and pecuniary resources, the FIR stated. It further said that several contracts were executed in the name of R V Constructions, Thanjavur, managed by Vinobharath, by influencing government machinery.

Rengasamy, who was earlier with the AIADMK, was elected as MLA in 2011 and 2016. After he switched over to AMMK, he ceased to be MLA from November 17, 2017, under anti-defection law.