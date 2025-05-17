Sivaganga back on top after seven years in Class X results

MADURAI: Sivaganga which is placed at the top in state wide rankings for class X performance with 98.31% pass percentage, has bagged the place after a gap of seven years.

The chief educational officer (CEO) P Balamuthu attributed the success to multiple model tests conducted for the students. The district emerged as topper in 2017-18 with 98.5 pass percentage and in the subsequent years held on to the second position.

Balamuthu said, a total of 49 students scored centum in Mathematics, 211 in Science and 511 in Social Science this year. In Class 11 results, the district was placed in the seventh spot with 94.79 pass percentage.

Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari districts secured second, third, and fourth places with 97.45%, 96.76%, and 96.66% respectively. Madurai was placed in 22nd spot with pass percentage of 93.93%.

A total of 168 schools in the district achieved 100% results. Corporation schools improved their performance with 91.25%. Out of the total 24 corporation schools in Madurai, eight achieved 100% pass.

In Tirunelveli, 21,216 students out of the total 22,533 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 94.16%. As many as 27 government schools achieved 100% pass results.

Collector R Sukumar urged students to make use of the Higher Education Guidance Centre functioning at the district collectorate. Students can reach out for counselling at 95003 24417 or 95005 24417.

In Tenkasi, a total of 18,255 students from 228 schools appeared for the Class 10 examination, of which 17,389 students cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 95.26.