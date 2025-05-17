Street vendor's daughter in Karur scores 495 in Class 10, aspires to become a doctor

TIRUCHY: Defying all odds, G Pavithra, the daughter of a street vendor, has scored a total of 495 out of 500 marks in SSLC board examinations in Karur. A student of Chinnadharapuram Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Pavithra secured centum in three subjects-Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

She scored 98 in English and 97 in Tamil. Pavithra’s father Ganesan sells plastic jugs on a pushcart. Her mother, Chitra, is a homemaker. Pavithra wishes to become a doctor. To honour her achievement, the school organised a felicitation ceremony.

Pavithra said, “I always studied keeping in mind my family’s financial situation. My teachers always encouraged me and thoroughly explained every subject.”

Pavithra also receives educational incentives from both the central and state governments - Rs 1,000 per month for passing the central government’s National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship in Class 8, and Rs 1,000 annually for clearing the state’s TRUST (Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent) examination.

Pavithra’s parents also expressed their joy over her achievement. “We are proud of our daughter’s performance and will fully support her in pursuing her dreams,” said Ganeshan.