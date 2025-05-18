12 years on university’s roll, faculty suspended for ‘lack of experience’ in Salem's Periyar University

SALEM: Nearly 12 years after her appointment, Periyar University has suspended a female associate professor in the Department of Education on Friday, citing a ‘lack of experience’.

The suspended employee, K Dhanalakshmi, alleged casteist motives for the action. She was appointed as Associate Professor and had joined duty on August 5, 2013.

In the suspension order, VC R Jagannathan stated, “The preliminary inquiry made to ascertain the genuineness of the experience certificate for the job of Associate Professor in the service of the Periyar University, revealed that you (K Dhanalakshmi) employed as Associate Professor has submitted the experience certificate which is not adequate for the post applied,” he said in the order.

“The lack of experience is also evident from the self-declaration submitted by you (K Dhanalakshmi) at the time of interview on August 1, 2013. It is felt necessary in the larger public interest and it the interest of the university to place you (K Dhanalakshmi) under suspension from service,” the order reads.

Dhanalakshmi, who denied the VC’s charges, told TNIE that she has all the proper experience certificates for the job of Associate Professor and they were approved by the former registrar and dean of the university during appointment.