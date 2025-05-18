Ailing mother elephant undergoes treatment at TN's Maruthamalai foothills

COIMBATORE: In an effort to improve the health of an ailing mother elephant, Coimbatore forest division staff lifted the jumbo using a crane and started providing treatment at the Maruthamalai foothills near Bharathiyar University on Sunday morning. Tamil Nadu forest department officials have placed a kumki elephant to support the mother elephant and keep the calf elephant away during treatment.
The jumbo was lifted on Sunday morning at 10 am after an hour of efforts since it was unable to stand on its own from a lateral recumbent position since Saturday evening. The calf and mother elephants were seen bonding on Saturday, with the calf trying to wake the mother.
According to DFO N Jayaraj, "We have engaged a Kumki elephant Urigan to stay near the mother, which is aged between 25 and 30 years. We are planning to bring Chinnathambi, another jumbo, to give similar support on Monday. We are providing treatment by lacing medicines like antibiotics, multi vitamins and minerals with fruits, and the animal, which is fixed in a sling using a crane, is consuming them throughout the night."
"The animal seems to be tired due to dehydration and is masticating. However, it is yet to fully become rejuvenated. Until the sling is fixed by elephant handlers onto the mother, a Kumki will be placed for support, and both Kumki elephants will be near the mother to help in feeding. At the same time, a separate team is monitoring the calf inside the forest," said the DFO.
Unable to be separate from the mother, the calf ran towards the Kumki and then returned to the forest. In June 2024, the health of a 40-year-old mother elephant had improved after four days of similar treatment, DFO added.
"We hope that the animal's health will be improved soon. Though the jumbo tried to charge at us, it did not do so on Saturday. We have not given any sedation to the animal considering its condition. The jumbo is not allowing us to administer IV," said the DFO.