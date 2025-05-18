Ailing mother elephant undergoes treatment at TN's Maruthamalai foothills

COIMBATORE: In an effort to improve the health of an ailing mother elephant, Coimbatore forest division staff lifted the jumbo using a crane and started providing treatment at the Maruthamalai foothills near Bharathiyar University on Sunday morning. Tamil Nadu forest department officials have placed a kumki elephant to support the mother elephant and keep the calf elephant away during treatment.

The jumbo was lifted on Sunday morning at 10 am after an hour of efforts since it was unable to stand on its own from a lateral recumbent position since Saturday evening. The calf and mother elephants were seen bonding on Saturday, with the calf trying to wake the mother.