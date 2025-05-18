Avinashi flyover: Massive iron span to be installed over railway overbridge

COIMBATORE: After multiple delays and shifting deadlines, the long-anticipated Avinashi Road Elevated Expressway project is finally inching toward completion. The Special Project Wing of the State Highways Department is set to commence the crucial iron deck installation over the railway overbridge (ROB) near the Hopes Junction - a key milestone in the project.
A specially fabricated 900-tonne iron structure, manufactured in Hyderabad, has been split into 40 segments and loaded onto 15 trucks. The convoy is expected to reach Coimbatore within a week. Officials say that once on site, the deck installation will take approximately 10 to 15 days to complete.
The expressway project, which has been in the works since it was sanctioned in August 2020, has seen significant progress despite persistent delays. Construction officially began in December 2020. Now, almost four years later, officials are aiming to complete the project in June, with a formal inauguration of the main carriageway and eight ramps slated for July.
Designed to ease traffic congestion on the bustling Avinashi Road, the four-lane flyover stretches 10.01 kilometres in length and 17.25 metres in width. It starts at Uppilipalayam near the police quarters and ends at Goldwins, close to KMCH. Once completed, it will become the longest flyover in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department said, "All 305 pillars of the project have been successfully erected. Out of 304 decks, only three, spanning the railway lines near Hopes College, remain to be installed. Normally, concrete decks are placed between pillars every 30 metres. However, the stretch across the railway lines posed a unique challenge, prompting the team to opt for a 52-metre iron span instead of a concrete one, due to structural feasibility."
"A deck of this length in concrete is not practical across active railway lines. That's why the department decided to go with a specially made iron span," explained a senior official from the Special Project Wing.
With the span ready, installation is now subject to railway clearance. The Salem Division of Southern Railway has already given its nod, and final approval is awaited from the Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai. For installation, railway operations under the ROB will need to be suspended for at least five days.
Once installed, the iron span will be reinforced with concrete, ensuring structural stability and longevity. The eight ramps associated with the flyover — four entry and four exit points — will be located at key junctions including Anna Statue, Nava India, Hope College, and near the airport, added the official.
In a sign of renewed momentum, an internal auditing team from the State Highways Department recently inspected the ongoing work. The team, led by Ramesh, Superintending Engineer (Construction & Maintenance) from the Coimbatore Division, and Saravana Selvam, Divisional Engineer from the Pollachi Division, reviewed the site and assessed the progress of the elevated corridor.
With the final leg of construction underway, Coimbatore residents can soon expect significant relief from the chronic traffic congestion on Avinashi Road. The project, valued at Rs 1,621.30 crore, stands not just as a major infrastructure development but also as a symbol of persistence in the face of logistical and engineering challenges.