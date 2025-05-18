Avinashi flyover: Massive iron span to be installed over railway overbridge

COIMBATORE: After multiple delays and shifting deadlines, the long-anticipated Avinashi Road Elevated Expressway project is finally inching toward completion. The Special Project Wing of the State Highways Department is set to commence the crucial iron deck installation over the railway overbridge (ROB) near the Hopes Junction - a key milestone in the project.

A specially fabricated 900-tonne iron structure, manufactured in Hyderabad, has been split into 40 segments and loaded onto 15 trucks. The convoy is expected to reach Coimbatore within a week. Officials say that once on site, the deck installation will take approximately 10 to 15 days to complete.

The expressway project, which has been in the works since it was sanctioned in August 2020, has seen significant progress despite persistent delays. Construction officially began in December 2020. Now, almost four years later, officials are aiming to complete the project in June, with a formal inauguration of the main carriageway and eight ramps slated for July.

Designed to ease traffic congestion on the bustling Avinashi Road, the four-lane flyover stretches 10.01 kilometres in length and 17.25 metres in width. It starts at Uppilipalayam near the police quarters and ends at Goldwins, close to KMCH. Once completed, it will become the longest flyover in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the Special Projects Wing of the State Highways Department said, "All 305 pillars of the project have been successfully erected. Out of 304 decks, only three, spanning the railway lines near Hopes College, remain to be installed. Normally, concrete decks are placed between pillars every 30 metres. However, the stretch across the railway lines posed a unique challenge, prompting the team to opt for a 52-metre iron span instead of a concrete one, due to structural feasibility."