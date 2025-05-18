DVAC raids properties of ex-min, former AIADMK MLA in DA cases

TIRUVANNAMALAI/MADURAI: The DVAC on Saturday raided the premises of former AIADMK minister and party’s Arani MLA Sevoor S Ramachandran in Tiruvannamalai district and former AIADMK MLA P Neethipathi’s premises in Usilampatti in Madurai district. The raids were carried out in connection with two separate cases registered against the two persons recently for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Official sources said Ramachandran, his wife R Manimegalai and two sons R Santhosh Kumar and R Vijayakumar have been booked in the case. The disproportionate assets are estimated at `8.03 crore accumulated from March 23, 2016, to March 31, 2021, when Ramachandran was HR&CE minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Sleuths searched the residences of Ramachandran and his son Santhosh Kumar in Arani.

The case against Neethipathi was registered on Friday for amassing assets worth Rs 1.83 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was an AIADMK MLA representing Usilampatti between 2016 and 2021. The case has been registered against Neethipathi, his wife N Anandhi and son N Elanchezhien, a contractor in Usilampatti municipality.