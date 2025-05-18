ED is harassing state government employees: Tamil Nadu minister Muthusamy

CHENNAI: Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday strongly criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing it of harassing government employees by carrying out politically motivated raids.

In a statement, he said, “Last month, ED officials conducted searches at Tasmac headquarters, claiming that it was based on an FIR filed during the previous AIADMK government. However, they did not find any solid evidence. Despite this, they alleged a scam of Rs 1,000 crore.”

The agency is continuing to trouble government employees without proof, Muthusamy added. “Even after not finding anything, the ED continued raids on the house of Tasmac managing director and a few other places. Again, nothing was seized. However, they continue to harass the employees,” Muthusamy alleged.

The agency is ignoring the Supreme Court’s guidelines which is highly condemnable, Muthusamy said. Legal action will be taken against the ED’s activities and the state government would always stand by its employees, he added.