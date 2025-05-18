ED raid continues, Tasmac MD questioned for 10 hours

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate’s search operation at 10 locations in Chennai in the alleged Rs 1,000 crore Tasmac bribery scam that began on Friday morning continued for the second day on Saturday.

Tasmac Managing Director S Visakan was once again taken to the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Nungambakkam for questioning, where he was interrogated for at least 10 hours. Sources said that Deva, a prominent hotel owner, was also summoned to the agency’s office for questioning.

ED is conducting the searches to collect evidence on alleged money laundering in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered by it.

The agency has booked the case based on 41 FIRs registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) regarding corruption in the state-owned liquor marketing company.