Five, including a toddler, drown as van plunges into well near Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as five people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old baby, drowned in an open farm well when the Omni van they were travelling in plunged into the 55-foot-deep roadside well at Meerankulam near Sathankulam here on Saturday. Three other occupants of the van had a miraculous escape.

Police identified the deceased as D Moses (55), M Vasantha (50), S Ravi Kovilpichai (60), Hepsi Kiruba (50) and J Stalin (the baby). They were caught inside the vehicle, which got stuck in the mud at the bottom of the well, police said. The three survivors were M Jersom (29), J Shiny (26) and R Jenitta Esther (26). They were rescued by passers-by from the well as the door of the van opened, police said.

Sources said the eight relatives (from Coimbatore and Thanjavur) were heading for a feast festival (Asanam) at Vellalanvilai church in the van on Saturday evening. When they reached Meerankulam on the Tirunelveli-Sathankulam road, the van driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into the farm well, located 50 feet from the road.